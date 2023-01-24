NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market 2022-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major Players in This Report Include:

Accenture (Ireland), CGI Group, Inc. (Canada), Deloitte (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Infosys (India), MAXIMUS (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States.), Xerox Corporation Ltd. (United States.) , Connecture (United States), Cognosante (United States)



The growing application of IT in the health sector will help to boost the global Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) market in the forecasted period. HIX refers to a health insurance exchange or marketplace insurance, which is a central component of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA). The Affordable Care Act requires healthcare coverage for everyone and HIX allows individuals to compare health insurance plans. The health insurance exchange market shows a double-digit growth rate due to the PPACA reforms, federal funding, trend toward defined contribution model, and drive to reduce healthcare costs and make healthcare affordable



Market Trend:

Rising Demand for Reduction in Healthcare Costs

Ppaca/Obamacare Reforms Driving Market Growth



Market Drivers:

The growing application of IT in the health sector



The Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) market study is being classified by Type (Public Exchange (State-based Exchange, Federally Facilitated Exchange (FFE), State Partnership Model ), Private Exchange (Multi-carrier Exchange, Single-carrier Exchange)), Application (Government Agencies, Third Party Administrators (TPAs), Health Plans/Payers, Others), Phase (Pre-implementation Services, Implementation/Exchange Infrastructure Delivery, Program Management and Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) /Quality Assurance (QA), Operations and Maintenance), Component (Services, Software, Hardware)



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



