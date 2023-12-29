Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market to See Booming Growth : Deloitte, Infosys, Connecture, Cognosante

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/29/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Accenture (Ireland), CGI Group, Inc. (Canada), Deloitte (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Infosys (India), MAXIMUS (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States.), Xerox Corporation Ltd. (United States.) , Connecture (United States), Cognosante (United States)



The growing application of IT in the health sector will help to boost the global Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) market in the forecasted period. HIX refers to a health insurance exchange or marketplace insurance, which is a central component of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA). The Affordable Care Act requires healthcare coverage for everyone and HIX allows individuals to compare health insurance plans. The health insurance exchange market shows a double-digit growth rate due to the PPACA reforms, federal funding, trend toward defined contribution model, and drive to reduce healthcare costs and make healthcare affordable



by Type (Public Exchange (State-based Exchange, Federally Facilitated Exchange (FFE), State Partnership Model ), Private Exchange (Multi-carrier Exchange, Single-carrier Exchange)), Application (Government Agencies, Third Party Administrators (TPAs), Health Plans/Payers, Others), Phase (Pre-implementation Services, Implementation/Exchange Infrastructure Delivery, Program Management and Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) /Quality Assurance (QA), Operations and Maintenance), Component (Services, Software, Hardware)



Market Opportunities:

- Private Exchanges Providing Great Market Potential

- The integrated environments, among several other growth factors, have ensured that cloud-based technology



Market Drivers:

- The growing application of IT in the health sector



Market Trend:

- Ppaca/Obamacare Reforms Driving Market Growth

- Rising Demand for Reduction in Healthcare Costs



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Health Insurance Exchange (HIX)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2021

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



