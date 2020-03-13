Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) and currently hold any of those Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Health Insurance Innovations directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On February 19, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws. The plaintiff claimed that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that a substantial portion of the Company's revenues were derived from third parties, that these third parties used deceptive tactics to sell the Company's policies, including overstating the policy's coverage and/or selling under the licenses of employees who had no involvement in the underlying sales, that regulatory scrutiny of these third parties would materially impact the Company's operations, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. On July 19, 2019, a consolidated complaint was filed and on August 28, 2019, the defendants filed their motion to dismiss the case. On November 4, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants' Motion to Dismiss.



