Health Insurance Leads Are More Than Just Family Members

Newtown Sq, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- While it is tempting to sell health insurance to family members, they are not the only leads available.



“Some agents, when they are just starting out, sell to those they know the best: family members. It’s safe and likely results in revenue. However, once you run out of family and friends, it’s time for the rubber to hit the road. Warm leads like that are nice, but they do come to an end, and then what? Health insurance leads can be purchased from a reputable lead generation company, and these leads, provided they are exclusive, will build the foundation of your business,” states Clelland Green, RHU, CEO, and President of benepath.net, Pennsylvania.



Try to avoid the panic reaction that sets in when family and friends are not interested in any more health insurance; your next move is taking a leap of faith into the world of health insurance leads. “Frankly, you are better off buying exclusive health insurance leads, as they are pre-vetted for you, and you know that they can afford to buy a policy. This is not always the case with relatives, despite them wanting to help you out,” Green added.



There is no more knocking on doors, attending endless business lunches and trying to round up references. Technology is here, and there is an easy way to fill the inbox with hot leads that convert. This is an existing market for an aspiring entrepreneurial agent, just waiting to be tapped. The leads are solid, pre-qualified, and ready to buy.



“This is not to say they will buy immediately, although some may, but they will buy over the long haul. That is because you are the first and only insurance agent to contact them. If you take the time to work with your prospects, give them valuable information and provide good customer service, your pay off is a loyal client. It’s pretty easy,” Green pointed out.



“To make an insurance business profitable, work the exclusive health insurance leads that have the potential to convert to customers – the pre-screened leads that show up in the inbox. Those individuals need your product and are willing to pay for it. With those two things in place, selling health insurance is not so difficult. Just remember, even though most of those leads pay off, you can’t afford to be lazy about working them.”



