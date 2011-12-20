Health Insurance Leads Need to Be Worked Quickly Says Benepath CEO

Newtown Sq, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2011 -- To get the most out of health insurance leads, they need to be worked quickly. The faster someone receives a phone call, the quicker the sale.



“Health insurance leads are gold and need to be worked as soon as you get them,” commented Clelland Green, RHU, CEO, and president of Benepath.net in Pennsylvania. “And the reason for that is when people have made the decision to buy, they tend to call for information and want their insurance right away before they change their minds.”



Before picking up the phone and calling a health insurance lead, be prepared with all the information they requested and have even more on hand, just in case. “Marketing insurance isn’t always easy and it is better to be over prepared by having too much information, rather than not enough,” added Green. “The main thing to remember is to answer their questions and ask some of your own. This puts the conversation on a more personable level, like you were talking to them across a coffee table. Anyone searching for the right health insurance will have lots of questions, and if you can answer them, that may mean a sale.”



To work successfully with health insurance leads, make certain they are real time leads delivered within minutes of the query for more information being received through an online form. These potential clients are expecting a call and will appreciate the promptness of the response. “Fresh leads delivered directly to your inbox are well worth the investment as they are exclusive to only you,” Green said. “This provides you with a leg up over other agents who did not opt for exclusive leads and find out they are sharing them with at least five to six others.”



In today’s busy world, there is the chance that when the request for information is made by the agent, that the person who asked to be contacted may not be available when called. Often it takes several tries to reach someone, but keep calling and leave a voice message if that option is provided. Not leaving a message is the equivalent to not calling in the first place. “And if you want to be a successful insurance agent, you will utilize every marketing tool you can think of to make a sale. Using exclusive health insurance leads is one of the best tools you could have in your marketing arsenal,” Green remarked.



