Definition:

Mobile Homes insurance coverage is usually similar to a standard homeowner's policy, offering coverage for the home, your personal property, and liability claims. Mobile home insurance policies provide two basic kinds of insurance—coverage for physical damage and personal liability coverage. These coverage options are generally available for rental mobile homes, commercial mobile homes, mobile homes that are used seasonally, or mobile homes located in a park or on private property.



Market Trend

- Need to Enhance Customer Experiences for Insurance



Market Drivers

- Increasing Number of Rental Mobile Homes

- Rising Demand for Protection against Mobile Homes



Opportunities

- Increasing Investment by the Government to Protect Individuals against Variety of Claims

- Development of New Insurance Model



Challenges

- Lack of Awareness among Individuals about Liability Policies



The Global Mobile Home Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Rental Mobile Homes, Commercial Mobile Homes), Sales Channel (Agency, Digital & Direct Channels, Brokers, Bancassurance), Coverage (Physical Damage Coverage, Personal Liability Coverage, Peril Policies)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Mobile Home Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



