Health insurance refers to the insurance coverage that pays for surgical, medical, and sometimes dental expenditures incurred by the insured person. Greater penetration of health insurance supported the rise in healthcare spending. This is due to easier access to high-quality healthcare facilities, rising disposable incomes, and growing awareness about personal health and hygiene. The market has high growth prospects owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. For instance, According to the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 30 million individuals in the United States have diabetes. In addition, According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2018 report, cardiovascular diseases accounted for nearly 836,546 deaths in the United States. Moreover, the government focus on medical and health insurance expected to drive market demand during the forecasted period.This growth is primarily driven by Growing in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases, Compulsory Provision of Healthcare Insurance for Private and Public Sectors and Government Focus On Medical and Health Insurance.



Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study is Allianz Group Germany), Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A (Italy), AIA Group Limited (Hongkong), Anthem, Inc. (United States), AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company (United States), China Life Insurance Company Limited (China), Ping An Insurance (China), State Farm Group (United States) and Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland)



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:



A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Health Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Considering heat map analysis and based on market buzz or voice the profiled list of companies in the report are Allianz Group Germany), Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A (Italy), AIA Group Limited (Hongkong), Anthem, Inc. (United States), AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company (United States), China Life Insurance Company Limited (China), Ping An Insurance (China), State Farm Group (United States) and Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland)".



Market Drivers

-Growing in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

-Compulsory Provision of Healthcare Insurance for Private and Public Sectors

-Government Focus On Medical and Health Insurance



Market Trend

-Development of New Offers and Schemes by Insurance Companies

-Rising Demand for Group Plans from Various Industry

-Innovation in Healthcare Insurance Products



Restraints

-Concerns Regarding Fraud Issues



Health Insurance

by Demographics (Minors, Adults, Senior Citizens), Network Provider (Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), Exclusive Provider Organization (EPO), Point of Service (POS)), Insurance (Disease Insurance, Medical Insurance, Income Protection Insurance), Time Period (Life Insurance, Term Insurance), Provider (Private, Public)



To comprehend Health Insurance market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Global Health Insurance market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



