Health Insurance Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Anthem, China Life Insurance, Zurich Insurance Group

The global Health Insurance market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Health Insurance industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Health Insurance study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.



Key players in the global Health Insurance market include;

Allianz Group Germany),Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A (Italy),AIA Group Limited (Hongkong),Anthem, Inc. (United States),AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company (United States),China Life Insurance Company Limited (China),Ping An Insurance (China),State Farm Group (United States),Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland),



Definition:

Health insurance refers to the insurance coverage that pays for surgical, medical, and sometimes dental expenditures incurred by the insured person. Greater penetration of health insurance supported the rise in healthcare spending. This is due to easier access to high-quality healthcare facilities, rising disposable incomes, and growing awareness about personal health and hygiene. The market has high growth prospects owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. For instance, According to the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 30 million individuals in the United States have diabetes. In addition, According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2018 report, cardiovascular diseases accounted for nearly 836,546 deaths in the United States. Moreover, the government focus on medical and health insurance expected to drive market demand during the forecasted period.



The Health Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Demographics (Minors, Adults, Senior Citizens), Network Provider (Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), Exclusive Provider Organization (EPO), Point of Service (POS)), Insurance (Disease Insurance, Medical Insurance, Income Protection Insurance), Time Period (Life Insurance, Term Insurance), Provider (Private, Public)



Market Trend:

- Development of New Offers and Schemes by Insurance Companies

- Rising Demand for Group Plans from Various Industry

- Innovation in Healthcare Insurance Products



Market Drivers:

- Growing in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

- Compulsory Provision of Healthcare Insurance for Private and Public Sectors

- Government Focus On Medical and Health Insurance



Market Opportunities:

- The fastest-growing regional market overall is APAC, mainly fueled by the efforts of companies in India and China to increase health insurance penetration, with India on its rural population and China on its aging population. Moreover, the Government of India is increasing healthcare spending. For instance, the government expenditure on the health sector has grown to 1.4 percent of GDP in the financial year 2018E from 1.2 percent of GDP in 2014.



The Health Insurance industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and set a precedent growth trajectory for the Health Insurance market.



The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Health Insurance Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Key Strategic Developments in Health Insurance Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Health Insurance Market

The report highlights Health Insurance market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Health Insurance market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



