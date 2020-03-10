Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2020 -- The Global Health Insurance Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players in the Global Health Insurance market are Allianz Group Germany), Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A (Italy), AIA Group Limited (Hongkong), Anthem, Inc. (United States), AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company (United States), China Life Insurance Company Limited (China), Ping An Insurance (China), State Farm Group (United States) and Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland).



Health insurance refers to the insurance coverage that pays for surgical, medical, and sometimes dental expenditures incurred by the insured person. Greater penetration of health insurance supported the rise in healthcare spending. This is due to easier access to high-quality healthcare facilities, rising disposable incomes, and growing awareness about personal health and hygiene. The market has high growth prospects owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. For instance, According to the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 30 million individuals in the United States have diabetes. In addition, According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2018 report, cardiovascular diseases accounted for nearly 836,546 deaths in the United States. Moreover, the government focus on medical and health insurance expected to drive market demand during the forecasted period.This growth is primarily driven by Growing in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases, Compulsory Provision of Healthcare Insurance for Private and Public Sectors and Government Focus On Medical and Health Insurance.



Market Drivers

- Growing in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

- Compulsory Provision of Healthcare Insurance for Private and Public Sectors

- Government Focus On Medical and Health Insurance



Market Trend

- Development of New Offers and Schemes by Insurance Companies

- Rising Demand for Group Plans from Various Industry

- Innovation in Healthcare Insurance Products



Restraints

- Concerns Regarding Fraud Issues



Opportunities

- The fastest-growing regional market overall is APAC, mainly fueled by the efforts of companies in India and China to increase health insurance penetration, with India on its rural population and China on its aging population. Moreover, the Government of India is increasing healthcare spending. For instance, the government expenditure on the health sector has grown to 1.4 percent of GDP in the financial year 2018E from 1.2 percent of GDP in 2014.



Challenges

- Lack of Awareness among the Customers and Longer Time for Claim Reimbursement



Demographics (Minors, Adults, Senior Citizens), Network Provider (Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), Exclusive Provider Organization (EPO), Point of Service (POS)), Insurance (Disease Insurance, Medical Insurance, Income Protection Insurance), Time Period (Life Insurance, Term Insurance), Provider (Private, Public)



The Global Health Insurance Market study covers current status, % share, future patterns, development rate, SWOT examination, sales channels, to anticipate growth scenarios for years 2020-2026. It aims to recommend analysis of the market with regards to growth trends, prospects, and player's contribution in the market development. The report size market by 5 major regions, known as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America and further into 15+ country level break-up that includes China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, batch of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries.



Key Points Covered in Global Health Insurance Market Study :

Global Health Insurance Overview, Definition and Classification

Market drivers and barriers

Global Health Insurance Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Health Insurance Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2026)

Global Health Insurance Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2026)

Global Health Insurance Market Analysis by Demographics {Minors, Adults, Senior Citizens}

Global Health Insurance Market Analysis by Network Provider {Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), Exclusive Provider Organization (EPO), Point of Service (POS)}

Global Health Insurance Market Analysis by Insurance {Disease Insurance, Medical Insurance, Income Protection Insurance}

Global Health Insurance Market Analysis by Time Period { Life Insurance, Term Insurance}

Global Health Insurance Market Analysis by Provider {Private, Public)}

Global Health Insurance Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Global Health Insurance Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders

Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Industry road map and value chain

Market Effect Factors Analysis............



