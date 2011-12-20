Health Is the Most Important Asset to Have Says Benepath CEO

Newtown Sq, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2011 -- Taking care of one’s health is crucial to financial stability. Without health insurance, that stability is threatened.



“While you may think it is a stretch of the imagination to think you could be in debt so deep there is no way out but bankruptcy, this is a reality in America today,” said Clelland Green, RHU, CEO, and president of Benepath in Pennsylvania. “That isn’t meant to scare you. It is meant to tell you how it is. Feel free to check this out at http://www.pnhp.org/new_bankruptcy_study/Bankruptcy-2009.pdf, where you will find some startling figures that put the medical bankruptcy problem into sharp focus.”



The facts are that medical issues have caused at least 62 percent of all personal bankruptcies filed in the U.S. in 2007. “The cost of medical care has risen sharply since 2007, and continues to rise even as you read this. With those kinds of statistics, the very thought of ‘not’ having health insurance is frightening,” Green added.



Without good health, it becomes increasingly more difficult to hold a job, pay bills, take part in life’s daily tasks, keep a roof over one’s head and put food on the table. The money that does come into the home is paid out to medical expenses; expenses that eventually overwhelm every other bill an individual or family needs to pay. There is no end to paying medical expenses, largely because they are so high to begin with. “For instance, a broken leg may cost $17,000 and up. With a bill that high and other expenses to meet, people just can’t keep up,” Green indicated.



While the cost of insurance may seem prohibitive, it is far less expensive than having to pay a $17,000 or higher medical bill. With insurance, the costs are manageable. Without it, the patient is responsible for all the costs associated with a broken leg including, but not limited to, the ambulance bill, medications, x-rays, materials to set the bone, surgery if required, casting, follow-up care and physiotherapy. That would be one whopper of a bill without insurance.



“It is vitally important to carry health insurance, even in tough economic times, unless you plan to add even more fuel to the fire by being involved in an accident or coming down with pneumonia. If you can deal with the mega bills, then you can manage without insurance. Most of us can’t, and for this reason, even if it means cutting a few corners here and there in the household budget, it makes good, common sense to have health insurance,” stated Green.



