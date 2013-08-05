Health Management Associates Inc (NYSE:HMA) Investor Alert: Takeover Faces Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold NYSE:HMA shares, was announced concerning whether a takeover of Health Management Associates Inc would be unfair to investors in NYSE:HMA shares.



Investors who purchased shares of the Health Management Associates Inc (NYSE:HMA) and currently hold any of those NYSE:HMA shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm is at an early stage and concerns whether a potential takeover would be unfair to Health Management Associates investors.



On June 11, 2013, a media report stated that Health Management Associates Inc is a subject of merger speculation. On July 30, 2013, Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) and Health Management Associates Inc (NYSE:HMA) announced that they have entered into merger agreement pursuant to which Community Health Systems will acquire HMA for approximately $7.6 billion, including the assumption of approximately $3.7 billion of indebtedness. Under the terms of the agreement, Community Health Systems will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Health Management Associates Inc for a combination of cash and Community Health Systems stock currently valued at $13.78 per NYSE:HMA share, based on Community Health Systems’ closing stock price as of July 29, 2013, and consisting of $10.50 per share in cash plus 0.06942 of a share of Community Health Systems common stock for each NYSE:HMA share. In addition to the cash and stock consideration, Health Management Associates Inc shareholders would also receive one Contingent Value Right (CVR) for each NYSE:HMA share they own, which could yield additional cash consideration of up to $1.00 per share, depending on the outcome of certain matters.



However, given that NYSE:HMA shares traded on July 10, 2013, at $16.94 per share, the investigation by a law firm concerns whether the offer is too low for NYSE:HMA stockholders. More specifically, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the Health Management Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into any transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Health Management Associates Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $4.46 billion in 2010 to over $5.8 billion in 2012 and that its respective Net Income rose from $150.07 million to $164.27 million.



Shares of Health Management Associates Inc (NYSE:HMA) grew from $1.59 in 2009 to almost $17 per share in early July 2013.



On August 2, 2013, NYSE:HMA shares closed at $13.42 per share.



Those who are current investors in Health Management Associates Inc (NYSE:HMA) and purchased their Health Management Associates shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



