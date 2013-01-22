Health Management Associates, Inc. (NYSE:HMA) Long-Term Investor Alert: Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Health Management Associates, Inc. (NYSE:HMA) concerning whether certain directors and officers of Health Management Associates, Inc. breached of fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long term investors in Health Management Associates, Inc. (NYSE:HMA) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Health Management Associates officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders. More specifically the investigation concerns whether a series of statements regarding Health Management Associates’ business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Health Management Associates, Inc. reported that its annual Revenue increased from over $4.53 billion in 2009 and that its Net Income for the respective time periods rose from $138.18 million to $178.71 million.



Shares of Health Management Associates, Inc. (NYSE:HMA) grew from as low as $1.05 per share in Nov. 2008 to as high as $11.32 per share in May 2011.



In December 2012 Health Management Associates, Inc. was featured in a report on CBS’ “60 minutes” concerning allegations of questionable Medicare practices.



On Jan. 9, 2013, an analyst for CRT Capital Group wrote about a lawsuit filed by former compliance director.



Shares of Health Management Associates, Inc. (NYSE:HMA) closed on Jan. 17, 2013 at $9.75 per share.



Those who are current long term investors in Health Management Associates, Inc. (NYSE:HMA) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com