Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2021 -- CareMax demonstrates success for payers to offer ground-breaking solutions that minimize burdens on providers involved in value-based reimbursement models. Payers will get a higher program adoption and decreased utilization. Improvement can be found in admissions, ER visits, and readmissions (all per 1000, vs. Fee For Service.)



We drive meaningful engagement while doing this too. CareMax meets members within the community and offers the resources necessary to be successful in their health journeys. We want to be there for members at each engagement, letting them know they are heard and cared for.



Members with complex needs can get optimal care from an optimized medical management platform that will look at preventative care and tools for the future. Our process leaves room for quality service for patients and reliable revenue for healthcare partners.



While making use of data, CareMax can reduce the load on providers with patient encounters with our point-of-care guidance. We make sure patients get undivided attention from providers and help them understand their plans and documents.



We are on a mission to promote wellness throughout our community through exceptional care and medical centers. Our current healthcare landscape needs adaptive, comprehensive, and inclusive models of care that will have a lasting impact on patients. To find out more about the work CareMax is doing, please visit us online or call 305.425.9999.