Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Stressful situations are an unavoidable part of everyday living. Chronic stress can manifest physical maladies such as headaches, muscle pain and tension, fatigue, or upset stomach, but over time also contribute to the development of heart disease, obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes. For this reason, reducing stress levels are necessary for an improvement in overall wellness.



One suggestion for reducing stress is to try meditating, or focusing the mind on something other than the stress trigger. “Research suggests that daily meditation may later the brain’s neural pathways,” says Chicago psychologist Robbie Maller Hartman. This refocusing can help a person feel more resilient to stress, and enable them to relax during periods of high anxiety. Meditation can be done alone, or can be found as part of yoga and Tai-Chi classes, which leads to the next suggestion for stress reduction.



Physical activity, in addition to staving off the other health issues that arise from chronic stress, can help reduce stress levels and improve happiness in those who exercise regularly. Several studies have shown improvements in sleep quality, an increase in levels of alertness and enhancements in concentration, all things that can help reduce levels of stress.



Psychologists and therapists alike recommend reaching out into a person’s social circle for help in managing stress levels as well. Numerous support groups are available if a person feels uncomfortable talking to friends or family, but socialization has been shown to reduce levels of stress in greater amounts than trying to deal with issues alone.



While not a preventative measure, reducing stress levels will have a positive effect on a person’s health. If already suffering from heart disease or high blood pressure, lowering chronic stress will aid in the treatment of these conditions, and improve overall physical and mental well-being throughout the person’s life. The above suggested steps to reduce stress levels are excellent health practices for anyone, whether they’re chronically stressed for fantastically free.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



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