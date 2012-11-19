Health Specialist Creates Personal System with Proven Fast Results

Barcelona, Catalonia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- Many people do not realize exactly what they are capable of doing, but Rob Brinded has worked out a personalized system of healing, body language analysis and energy work that has guaranteed benefits.



Too often people assume they only need to follow a diet, exercise plan and basically do what others are doing, but fail to see the problem comes from within. This is why many fail.



Rob Brinded has worked out many of these problems to a simple solution of strength and weaknesses.



“Your inner machine is very much like a binary computer... 0 or 1...you are either strong or weak to something in your life,” said Rob Brinded.



Using a holistic approach of conditioning, energy work and body language analysis, Brinded is able to craft a personalized system that will work for the individual by focusing on the internal workings of the body and mind.



One of the first things he does is make clients realize a truth about confidence. Understanding the role of confidence in life is key to Brinded’s system.



“Confidence is a myth... strengthen your weaknesses and you will naturally do things,” continued Brinded.



In addition to healthful and active conditioning, Brinded helps those who have chronic and acute pain issues, in particular, pain from injuries of professional athletes.



In fact, Brinded has sworn off of the word ‘healing’ because healing implies time, and time is something many athletes do not have.



The answer, Brinded believes and his customers attest to, is found internally, not externally with medicine.



“Instant pain relief is simple and everyone has the technology within them,” Brinded said.



