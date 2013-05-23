Health Systems Management Network, Inc. Enhances Its Clinical Documentation and Coding Audit Division for ICD-10-CM/PS Coding Transition

Wellington, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Health Systems Management Network, Inc. has announced that it has enhanced its clinical documentation and coding audit division to include a full staff of certified hospital coders, who are also ICD-10-CM/PCS trainers, to support our clients in handling, overflow, training and the re- coding of accounts that require corrected coding for claim submission.



HSMN has the capability of taking on large projects in which hospitals find themselves with high volume work queues consisting of accounts whose documentation and coding need to be reviewed as a result of failing claim edits.



HSMN is supporting a number of clients who have had an explosion of work queues after the implementation of enterprise wide systems such as Epic. While Epic has been a great improvement for patient care there has been much fall out of claims which need to be reworked in order to produce a “clean claim.”



HSMN also retains a full staff of certified professional fee coders who have experience with coding for large practices and faculty of academic medical centers. In addition, HSMN has a staff, which for years has worked with medical staffs on clinical documentation improvement and Integrative coding. These skills are vital to their engagements with hospitals that need expert assistance preparing for the ICD-9 to ICD-10 transition.



The HSMN staff, in all of their divisions, has a depth of experience that has allowed the company to educate medical staff, improve coding and clinical documentation resulting in a gain in net patient revenue for their clients.



Many of their clients such as The University of Michigan have referred to their work as having been a “phenomenal” success with benefits lasting past the completion of the engagement.



When the HSMN coders are doing what has become known as “Outsourced Coding” it is done well and provides feedback to their clients on the quality of the clinical documentation and coding.



While HSMN cannot refer to this process as auditing, what they can say is that the experience and integrity of the coding/clinical data staff helps provide insights for the clients who make their clinicians better at clinical documentation and the coder much improved in understanding the clinical substance.



Please contact their offices by calling 866-908-4226 or email info@hsmn.com for a consultation on how HSMN can be of service to your organization. This initial teleconference consultation is without cost.