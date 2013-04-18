Health Systems Management Network, Inc Offering Epic Revenue Cycle Consulting to Hospitals

Wellington, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Epic revenue cycle consulting with post implementation workflow analysis is critical to assuring that what was “built” in the “system” is working well. During a recent engagement at an academic medical center, Health Systems Management Network, Inc. (HSMN) revealed the hospital experienced revenue loss and a higher rate of denials pre and post claims submission. The system as built by the hospital staff turned out not to reflect the reality of needed workflows and the creation of work arounds and redoing of work.



In the engagement, HSMN found additional staff had to be hired in order to address the claims that could not pass the edits and then the aftermath of claims that were denied. At this hospital almost 4% of their revenue had been affected negatively. HSMN was called in as it has been for over 27 years to put feet on the ground who could sort out the problem areas.



The work consisted of the analysis of the hospital’s workflows and their products that were subjected to a “deconstruction” technique that parses the causes for each of the failed claims. Once the parsing is done, the workflow is reconstructed to work so that it reflects the reality of medical staff behaviors and everyone who is part of the revenue cycle management. Epic is an amazing and robust system, but its implementation is in the hands of operations staff who have to pay attention to their work as well as design workflows.



HSMN has worked with the redesign of all workflows, staff behaviors, organizational structure and skill sets and put them in the appropriate context working closely with the hospital staff. HSMN has been very successful in its Epic revenue cycle consulting and post implementation analysis.



One of the common findings by HSMN is that the hospital staff is often so emotionally tied to the “workflows” built for the Epic System that they often lose objectivity when it comes to identifying flaws.



In the engagements, they listen carefully to staff, observe work at all levels including physician behaviors and then help the internal staff to regain their objectivity and partner in identifying the flows that must be fixed after finding the “root cause” of the problems.



The staff at HSMN encourages the use of Epic revenue cycle consulting and post implementation analysis for hospitals as a positive and results-producing activity that can make a difference in the bottom line.



For more information or a free consultation, call 866-908-4266 or email info@hsmn.com.