Health Tech's Hyaluronic Acid: A Breakthrough in Natural Skin Care

Auckland, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Among the host of new skin care products being launched frequently , all beauty enthusiasts look for products that are natural or close to natural and other than beauty benefits have health benefits too.



Hyaluronic Acid (HA) is a special mucopolysaccharide that occurs naturally throughout the human body. It binds the water content in the body and lubricates moving parts like the joints and the muscles. Its typical consistency and complementary nature of human tissue to make it an ideal ingredient for many skincare products especially those that aim at providing quality moisturizing.



This acid is often described as "nature’s moisturizer". Hyaluronic Acid comes from an extracellular protein produced by a fermentation process. It can be bought as a skin care product free of any animal-derived constituents and without any animal testing.



Products that are sold on trustworthy sites do not have any risk of hypersensitivity related reactions. The best product will have the highest molecular weight HA that provides phenomenal results experienced by the users of the product.



The range of products sold online via these sites uses premium Hyaluronic Acid, and provides its supplements for both humans and pets. Their products are one of the best alternatives in natural skin care available online



The HA in these products effectively moisturizes the skin, helps in reducing lines and wrinkles and is also useful for the important function of providing lubrication of the joints for the elderly. The product is also effective in helping to maintain normal vision and supporting overall eye health.



The superior range of Hyaluronic Acid products is better than others as they are never tested on animals, are vegan-friendly and the constituents are not derived from animals. Their higher molecular weight ensures better absorption and hence better final results.



About HealthTech

HealthTech is a useful online portal from New Zealand that offers several useful products to its customers ranging from skin care, joint care, pet care and eye sight etc. All their products are well-known and widely used.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Country:New Zealand

Contact Name:Pat

Contact Email:info@healthtech.co.nz

Complete Address: 31 Fir St, Auckland

Contact Phone:+6421882611

Website: http://healthtech.co.nz/