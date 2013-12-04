Natural Products UK Retailer Promotes Health and Beauty in Winter Promotion

Whitefield, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Innovative companies in the UK and around the world are creating amazing products that offer better and better taste, nutrition and energy, super alternatives when compared with large scale commercial products. Natural Alternative Products carries the latest from these companies on their website. They have created the UK's most complete website of alternative health products from quality suppliers both large and small. Products from great companies who make sports supplements, vitamins & minerals, health food & drink, organic & natural products, toiletries & beauty products proudly make their brands available through the website.



Today, Natural Alternative Products has announced their Winter Health Promotion. All sales will be reduced 10% when using the discount code 'winter10'.



Their website can be accessed through the link below:

http://www.natural-alternative-products.co.uk



They have a special page setup for their winter promotion, containing helpful articles on winter health and beauty troubles. That special page for Natural Alternative Products' Winter Health Promotion is located here:

http://www.natural-alternative-products.co.uk/winter-products-c-88.html



The website makes available over 9000 natural products which promote healing, health and beauty. Among the types of products on their site are:



- Anti-Aging Solutions

- Essenses and Oils

- Hair Care Products

- Stomach and Digestive Products

- Vitamins and Supplements,

- Weight Loss Remedies,

- Helpful Remedies for Allergies and Asthma

- Homeopathic Remedies

- Hygiene Products

- Test Kits

- Books, CDs and DVDs for Education and Relaxation



Customers searching for hard-to-find natural products or brands are encouraged to contact Natural Alternative Products. After eight years in the business, if a customer can't find a specific natural health and beauty product, they usually can.



About Natural Alternative Products

Natural Alternative Products is one of the UK's leading online retailers of natural products for health and beauty. They first opened their website in 2005. In eight years they have grown their product offering to close to ten-thousand items. Customers in the UK get free shipping on orders over £35.00. They also ship to the US and Europe.



CONTACT

Natural Alternative Products

c/o Richard Henry Consulting Ltd

PO Box 313

Whitefield

M45 6WS

Tel 0161 7980671

Mob 07931373569

email sales@natural-alternative-products.co.uk