The global healthcare adhesive tapes market is forecast to reach USD 43.00 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing geriatric population, and rising number of operations in the healthcare sector are some of the primary factors spurring the growth of the market. Various other market factors are further boosting the growth of the market. One of such mentionable factor is the rising instances of accidents associated with rash driving and the rise in the number of accident & emergency admissions. Applicability of this type of adhesive tapes is also witnessed in sports, where it is used as a non-slip wrapping on things that are needed to have enhanced grip like tennis racquets. The primary reason for the mentioned application of the tape is attributed to its traits like easy removability leaving minimal residue and rough texture. Such extensive application areas of the medical tape further propels the expansion of the market.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The healthcare adhesive tapes market held a market share of USD 27.00 Billion in the year 2018 with a growth rate of 5.8% during the forecast period.



In context of Resin Type, the Acrylic segment generated the highest revenue of USD 11.07 Billion in 2018 with a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The revenue generated by the Acrylic segment is consequential of its extensive application in the healthcare sector because of its traits like permeability, and breathable nature that contributes in the effective management of the moisture and enhanced adhesion properties on varied substrates.



In regards to Backing Material, the Fabric segment yielded the highest revenue of USD 11.07 Billion in 2018 with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Its traits like tear resistance, allow some passage for moisture & air, a combination of breathable material and impermeability results in high preference as a backing material in medical tapes.



In context to End-user, the Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC) segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 7.0% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy 11.0% of the market by 2026. The rising popularity of ambulatory healthcare services due to increasing occurrence of road accidents and other health conditions that require the immediate attention of care providers like myocardial infarction results in an increasing demand for the tapes in the Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC) segment.



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Healthcare Adhesive Tapes market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Healthcare Adhesive Tapes market are listed below:



Johnson & Johnson, 3M Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Nichiban Co., Ltd., Nitto Denko Corporation, Scapa Group PLC, Smith & Nephew PLC, Essity Aktiebolag (Publ), Avery Dennison Corporation, & Paul Hartmann AG.



Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Silicone



Acrylic



Rubber



Others



Backing Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Fabric



Paper



Plastic



Others



End-user Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)



Hospital



Homecare settings



Clinics



Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Surgeries & securement



Wounds & injuries



