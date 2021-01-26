Healthcare Analytics Market May See Big Move with Allscripts Healthcare, Cerner, CitiusTech

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Healthcare Analytics Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Healthcare Analytics Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. The study covers emerging player's data, including competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Major Players in Market are:

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Cerner Corporation, CitiusTech Inc., COTIVITI, INC., Health Catalyst, IBM, IMAT Solutions, Inovalon, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., MEDEANALYTICS, INC., Optum, Inc, Oracle, SAS Institute Inc., Vitreoshealth, Wipro Limited



What is Healthcare Analytics?

The global healthcare analytics market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. The rising number of venture capital investments, increasing pressure to curb healthcare spending & improve patient outcomes are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness a slight decline in the growth during the next few year but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



Healthcare Analytics Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Healthcare Analytics Market by Type (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Financial Analytics, Clinical Analytics, Operational & Administrative Analysis, Population Health Analytics), End Users (Health Information Exchanges, Hospitals & Clinics, Accountable Care Organisations, Government Agencies, Insurance Agencies, Others), Platform (Windows, IOS, Android, Others), Delivery Model (On-Premise, On-Demand, Cloud-based)



Healthcare Analytics Market Drivers

- Rising Number of Venture Capital Investments

- Growing Pressure to Curb Healthcare Spending and Improve Patient Outcomes

- Rising Focus on Real-World Evidence

Healthcare Analytics Market Trends

- Rising Adoption of Big Data in Healthcare Sector

Healthcare Analytics Market Challenges

- Lack of Skilled Professionals

- Rising Concerns Regarding Inaccurate and Inconsistent Data

Healthcare Analytics Market Restraints

- High Cost of Analytics Solutions

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Healthcare Analytics Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Healthcare Analytics market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Healthcare Analytics market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Healthcare Analytics market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

