Healthcare Analytics Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Healthcare analytics use data extensively for qualitative and quantitative analysis. The healthcare industry is now focusing on improved quality of healthcare services, reduced hospital stays, cost-efficient and affordable medicines and healthcare services and favorable reimbursement policies. The advent of big data in healthcare is boosting the expansion of the healthcare analytics market. According to Emergen Research, the global Health Analytics Market is predicted to garner a market valuation of USD 90.94 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 27.9% throughout the projected timespan.



Key market participants include Health Catalyst Inc., MedeAnalytics, Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Evolent Health, Oracle Corporation, Verisk Analytics, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., and SAP SE



Market Drivers

The rising need to improve the healthcare sector's efficiency by decreasing the unnecessary healthcare expenditure is the predominant factor driving the market growth. The inception of big data in healthcare and the increasing advancements in technology is further adding to the industry growth. The rising use of analytics to improve patient satisfaction, for sales and marketing purposes and the growing financial support from government is further contributing to the industry's expansion. Additionally, the escalating implementation of electronic health records (EHRs) in the healthcare facilities is expected to add traction to the market demand.



Regional Analysis

North America is foreseen to lead the market throughout the projected timeframe owing to the rising adoption of EHRs, increasing valuation reimbursement, the increasing number of government regulations to minimize medical expenses, and increasing focus on personalized medicine. Asia Pacific market is foreseen to expand at a substantial CAGR owing to accelerating advancement in healthcare and IT, increasing data acquisition, and increasing investment to encourage the adoption of innovative analytics solutions.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

1. Software

2. Hardware

3. Services



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

1. Cloud-based

2. On-premises



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

1. Predictive Analytics

2. Descriptive Analytics

3. Prescriptive Analytics



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

1. Clinical Analysis

2. Financial Analysis

3. Administrative & Operational Analysis



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

1. Healthcare Provider

2. Healthcare Payer



The research report provides an in-depth evaluation of the Global Healthcare Analytics Market and helps the market participants intensify their footprints in the industry. The report gives a detailed analysis concentrated on the critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and growth opportunities to assist businesses to prepare for any challenges they might encounter in the forecast period. It also offers a regional analysis of the global Healthcare Analytics market to explore possible growth prospects available in different parts of the world.



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Healthcare Analytics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Healthcare Analytics Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The increasing demand for improving efficiency in the healthcare industry by decreasing unwanted expenses

4.2.2.2. The growing introduction of big data in the healthcare industry

4.2.2.3. The rising acceptance of analytics for marketing and sales purposes in the healthcare industry

4.2.2.4. The rising beneficial governmental initiatives

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Problems of data integrity and privacy

4.2.3.2. Application cost and complexities

4.2.3.3. Lack of IT experts in the healthcare sector

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Healthcare Analytics Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Software

5.1.2. Hardware

5.1.3. Services



Chapter 6. Healthcare Analytics Market By Deployment Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Deployment Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Cloud-based

6.1.2. On-premises

Continue…



