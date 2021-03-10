Healthcare Analytics Market to Exhibit 27.9% CAGR Till 2027 : Trend--- Rise in the Big Data Analytics Integration with mHealth Applications

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- healthcare analytics market is projected to reach value of USD 90.84 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global healthcare analytics market is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Rapid growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand to improve efficiency in the healthcare industry by decreasing unwanted expenses. Growing introduction of Big Data in the healthcare industry is anticipated to boost the global healthcare analytics market further during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising integration of Big Data analytics with mHealth applications is likely to propel the global healthcare analytics market during the forecast period.



Get Free Sample PDF Copy of this Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/439



The study performs a historical assessment of the Healthcare Analytics from 2017 to 2018, focusing on the market trends, revenue share, growth rate, production capacity, pricing structure, and other vital aspects during that period. The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Healthcare Analytics market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry.



Key market participants include Health Catalyst Inc., MedeAnalytics, Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Evolent Health, Oracle Corporation, Verisk Analytics, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., and SAP SE



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Software

Hardware

Services



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Clinical Analysis

Financial Analysis

Administrative & Operational Analysis



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Healthcare Provider

Healthcare Payer



To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-analytics-market



Major Geographies Covered in the Report:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Valuable Market Insights:



The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Healthcare Analytics market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Healthcare Analytics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Healthcare Analytics Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. The increasing demand for improving efficiency in the healthcare industry by decreasing unwanted expenses



4.2.2.2. The growing introduction of big data in the healthcare industry



4.2.2.3. The rising acceptance of analytics for marketing and sales purposes in the healthcare industry



4.2.2.4. The rising beneficial governmental initiatives



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Problems of data integrity and privacy



4.2.3.2. Application cost and complexities



4.2.3.3. Lack of IT experts in the healthcare sector



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Healthcare Analytics Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Software



5.1.2. Hardware



5.1.3. Services



Chapter 6. Healthcare Analytics Market By Deployment Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Deployment Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Cloud-based



6.1.2. On-premises



Chapter 7. Healthcare Analytics Market By Solution Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



7.1. Solution Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Predictive Analytics



7.1.2. Descriptive Analytics



7.1.3. Prescriptive Analytics



Continue…!



Quick Buy---Healthcare Analytics Market Research Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/439



Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please get in touch with us. We assure you that your report will be designed as per your requirements.

Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs