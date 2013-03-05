Healthcare Analytics/ Medical Analytics Market Worth $10.8 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- The “Healthcare Analytics/Medical Analytics Market (Predictive Modeling, Clinical Analytics, Financial Analytics & Others) - Trends & Global Forecasts to 2017” analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in U.S. , Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World(Australia, New Zealand, LATAM region, Middle East, Africa and Russia. Australia and New Zealand)



Browse:



- 98 market data Tables

- 9 Figures

- 272 pages and in-depth Table of Content on Healthcare Analytics/Medical Analytics Market



Buy a copy of this report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=905



This report studies the global Healthcare Analytics/ Medical Analytics market over the forecast period 2012-2017.



Healthcare analytics systems are used to reveal and understand historical patterns within the data with an eye to predict and improve operational performance. Healthcare analytics is used for both business as well as medical practice. Organizations use this data to evaluate alternative treatments. The outcomes reveal which treatment works best, disease patterns, patients at high risk and evaluates the performance of individual physicians.



Healthcare Analytics Market is mainly segmented into two types; real time analytics and batch analytics. Real time analytics is carried out on the spot and helps in quick decision making, for instance, clinical decision support software with active knowledge systems use two or more items of patient data to generate case-specific advice. Batch Analytics retrospectively evaluates past data such as patient records and claims data from an insured population, which helps in predictive modeling and cost control measures.



The global healthcare analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2012 to 2017. The growth is mainly driven by predictive analytics and is supported by strong growth in the U.S. and Asian region.



The major players in the market are Verisk (U.S.), Medai (U.S.), MedeAnalytics (U.S.), Optum Health (U.S.), Truven Health (U.S.), McKesson (U.S.), Cerner (U.S.) and other larger players such as IBM (U.S.), Oracle (U.S.).



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. M&M covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



Contact

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304 Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com

Visit our Google plus Profile @ https://plus.google.com/113935125281262465077/posts

Visit our LinkedIn Company Page @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets