Definition:

Healthcare data analytics can equip the hospital with improved clinical decision-making and better patient care, while helping to manage risks and obtain better market insight. Healthcare analytics transforms large amount of data into meaningful and actionable information which results in increased service excellence, operational efficiency, and business profits for healthcare professionals. The outsourced healthcare analytics services can be deployed in various strategic business functions such as potential fraud detection, marketing analytics, product design and pricing, and more.



Market Drivers:

Digitisation of Healthcare Data

Benefits Such as Improve Performance of Healthcare Providers, Risk Mitigation and Others



Market Trends:

Increasing Usage of Personalised Medicine



Market Opportunities:

Increased Adoption of Healthcare Analytics Owing to Demand to Reduce Healthcare Costs.

Increasing Complexity and Volume of Data



The Global Healthcare Analytics Outsourcing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by End users (Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers), Deployment (On premise, Cloud), Service (Healthcare predictive analytics, Business intelligence, Modelling and optimisation, Real time medical data analytics), Analytics type (Prescriptive, Descriptive, Predictive)



Global Healthcare Analytics Outsourcing market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns



Market Leaders and some development strategies

On February 2020, Health Catalyst has acquired Able Health. This acquisition will bolster the company's existing quality and regulatory measures capabilities, due in part to Able Health SaaS application, which automates measures reporting.



