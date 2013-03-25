Healthcare and Medical School Information Website HealthSchoolGuide.net Announces Its Launch

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- HealthSchoolGuide.net, a resource for individuals seeking information about medical school and healthcare jobs, has recently announced their launch.



The new website, which was originally released as a beta in June 2012, acts as a comprehensive guide to everything related to medical school and healthcare jobs. Readers can sift through campus and online health care schools that offer degrees in fields that they are interested in pursuing. HealthSchoolGuide.net recognizes all of the institutions listed on the website as valuable for their readers’ time and money.



According to HealthSchoolGuide.net, now is the best time to pursue a career in the healthcare field.



“The Bureau of Labor Statistics confirms that by the year 2014, the healthcare industry will open almost 4,700,000 new job prospects, which means an increase of almost 30 percent from its current on-going progress,” states an article on the website. “In order to make a prolific position in healthcare, we must come prepared with the right kind of education and expertise that is required when it comes to dealing with something as priceless as human life.”



HealthSchoolGuide.net’s career information is categorized by Degree Level and Top Programs. By selecting a degree level, students can read an overview of the degree, browse salary forecasts, and check the requirements for that program.



Students can search for schools on each Degree Level page and request more information. If readers know what subject, program, or campus type they are already interested in, they can use HealthSchoolGuide.net’s search feature available on the top of the page.



HealthSchoolGuide.net also publishes a blog that offers guides to careers, education, the workplace, and online degrees.



Individuals interested in learning more about healthcare careers and medical schools can log onto the website to read a wide variety of informative articles. HealthSchoolGuide.net’s owner can be contacted using the form available on the website.



About HealthSchoolGuide.net

HealthSchoolGuide.net is a comprehensive guide to possible academic opportunities in the healthcare industry. It gives readers information about healthcare and medical careers through a variety of sections, including salary guides, career guides, info graphics, blogs, schools by specific major, schools by specific state etc. HealthSchoolGuide.net designed this website particularly for individuals who want to pursue a career in healthcare and work towards the betterment of present and future generations. For more information, please visit http://www.HealthSchoolGuide.net