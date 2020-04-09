Healthcare API Market Focusing on Current Trends, Leading with Top Key Players Practo Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, General Electric Company, MuleSoft

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- Patient-centric healthcare is an emerging trend in healthcare delivery, which has resulted into better outcomes, higher patient satisfaction, and improvement in care quality. Emergence of a host of services, such as remote patient monitoring and wearable medical devices, has increased the demand for healthcare API solutions, which assist patients to know details about experience, specialty, and timing of a doctor before consulting them.



Healthcare API Market The global healthcare API market is driven by increase in adoption of API-integrated electronic health records (EHRs), which provide ease of data accessibility. In addition, frequent upgradations and rise in initiatives by EHRs vendors and healthcare IT startups fuel the market growth.



In 2018, the global Healthcare API Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



This report studies the Healthcare API market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Segment by Key players:

- Practo Technologies

- Microsoft Corporation

- General Electric Company

- MuleSoft

- Epic Systems Corporation.

- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

- Practice Fusion

- Greenway Health.

- eClinicalWorks

- Apple



Segment by Type:

- Appointments

- Payment

- Medical Device (Wearable)

- Electronic Health Record Access

- Remote Patient Monitoring



Segment by Application:

- Healthcare Providers

- Healthcare Payers

- Vendors

- Patients



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



