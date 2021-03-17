Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The healthcare API market report provides an in-depth analysis of the global healthcare API market for the period 2014 – 2024, wherein 2015 is the base year and the years from 2016 to 2024 is the forecast period. Data for 2014 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the prevalent trends playing a major role in the growth of the healthcare API market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market's growth during the forecast period. The study provides a holistic perspective on market growth in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LATAM). The report provides cross-sectional analysis of the global healthcare API market in terms of market estimates and projections for all the segments across different geographic regions. The report also covers profiling of major players, their growth strategies, their market positioning, and their various recent developments, and includes market positioning analysis of key players operating in the healthcare API market.
This research study on the global healthcare API market provides a detailed analysis of various type healthcare services available in the market integrated with API. Based on the services, the market is further divided into the electronic health record access, appointments, remote patient monitoring, payment, and medical device (wearable) segments. On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based models and based on end-users it is segmented into the healthcare provider, healthcare payer, patients, and vendors segments. The report includes a comprehensive coverage of the underlying economic and technological factors under the key trend analysis section.
The report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the global Healthcare API market across geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. The regions are further segmented to cover in-depth country level analysis. North America region is segmented into the U.S. and Canada. Similarly, Europe has been further segmented into the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, India, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific; MEA is divided into the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA. Latin America has been further categorized into Brazil and Rest of Latin America. The revenue estimates for these countries is also included in the report.
The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the healthcare API market, positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, historical roadmap, key recent developments, and comparison of their revenues for 2014 and 2015.
Under the company profiles section, the report provides an overview of the players operating in the market, the strategies deployed by them to gain competitive advantage, the annual revenue generated by them in the past two or three years, and their recent developments. The key players profiled in this report include Apple, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Greenway Health, LLC, MuleSoft, Inc., General Electric Company, Practice Fusion, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., eClinicalWorks LLC, and Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.