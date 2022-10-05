New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Micron Technology (United States), General Electric (United States), Medtronic (Ireland), AiCure (United States), APIXIO, Inc. (United States), Atomwise, Inc. (United States), Butterfly Network, Inc, (United States),.



Scope of the Report of Healthcare Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence in healthcare uses the complex algorithms for the analysis of complicated medical data. With Artificial Intelligence the conclusions can be approximated without human intervention. It provides well defines output, and enhances the ability to gain information. In addition to this, AI recognises the patterns and makes own logic out of it. Artificial Intelligence is used in diagnosis, treatment development, drug development, personalised medicine, patient monitoring and care. It has various benefits such as cost reduction, and patient satisfaction.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Patient data and Risk analysis, Inpatient care & Hospital Management, Medical Imaging and Diagnostics, Lifestyle Management and Monitoring, Virtual Assistant, Drug Discovery, Others), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision, Querying Method), Offerings (Hardware, Software, Services), End User (Hospitals and Providers, Patients, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies, Healthcare Payers, Others)



Market Trends:

Adoption of AI in Drug Discovery, Medical Imaging Industry, Precision Medicine and Other Field

Technological Advancements in Data Analytics



Opportunities:

Rising Need to have Personalised Treatments

Increasing Need to Accelerate Healthcare Delivery Services



Market Drivers:

Increasing need of improved health care services is fuelling the market. The balance between patients and workforce is becoming difficult in countries like India, and China. In this situations AI can help the workers to achieve their tasks. This contribut



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



