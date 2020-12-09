New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2020 -- The global Healthcare Asset Management Market is forecasted to reach USD 101.36 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand for asset management in the healthcare sector is due to rapid technological advancements. Modern technology has removed the need for pen and paper. With the emergence of healthcare IT, the medical sector is shifting towards modern procedures. An asset management plan helps hospitals maintain regulations, assess risk, reduce operating costs, and enhance operational efficiency within the institution.



The healthcare asset management program helps in finding equipment quickly and easily, eliminate the need for inventory stock-outs and improve asset utilization rate. The market demand will continue to grow as effective hospital management can lead to a higher level of productivity.



Key Companies of the Healthcare Asset Management Market are:



AiRISTA Flow, ThingMagic, CenTrak, Inc., Stanley Healthcare, Sonitor, Versus Technology, Inc., GE Healthcare, Zebra Technologies, IBM Corporation, and Elpas, among others.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3631



The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Healthcare Asset Management Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report offers a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.



The market is further segmented on the basis of types, applications, end-users, technology, and others. Based on product types offered in the market, the Healthcare Asset Management market is segmented into



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Devices



Hardware

Tags

Readers/Interrogators

Antennas

Accessories

Software

Services



Real-time location systems (RTLS)



Hardware

Tags/Badges

Readers/Interrogators

Software

Services



Buy now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3631



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Hospital Asset Management



Equipment Tracking and Management

Temperature and Humidity Control

Patient Management

Infection Control and Hand Hygiene Compliance

Staff Management

Software Solutions

Supply Chain Management

Drug Anti-counterfeiting



The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities, consumption patterns, cost analysis, import/export, supply and demand ratio, current and emerging trends of each region, and the existence of key manufacturers in each region. Based on the regional analysis, the market is segmented into:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3631



The report also studies the strategic alliances of the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, partnerships and agreements, and others. The report also strives to offer insightful information about the competition to offer a competitive edge to the readers and businesses to help them gain a strong footing in the market.



Key questions addressed in the report are:



What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Healthcare Asset Management market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends, and how will they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Healthcare Asset Management market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3631



Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the facility, and our team will ensure you get the report well-suited to your needs.



Contact Information:



John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com