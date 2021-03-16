New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- The global Healthcare Asset Management Market is forecasted to reach USD 101.36 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand for asset management in the healthcare sector is due to rapid technological advancements. Modern technology has removed the need for pen and paper. With the emergence of healthcare IT, the medical sector is shifting towards modern procedures. An asset management plan helps hospitals maintain regulations, assess risk, reduce operating costs, and enhance operational efficiency within the institution.



The market is witnessing an increased demand as they reduce the overall cost and protect the critical working of a building to maintain a clean and safe medical environment. Implementing a healthcare asset management program offers other benefits also other than saving money and time. Their offerings are more scalable and flexible. Moreover, asset management leverage location-based intelligence to provide real-time information on the status and utilization of medical equipment. Data flows into reports that are further sorted by facility, unit, department, and even enterprises for further analysis.



The healthcare asset management program helps in finding equipment quickly and easily, eliminate the need for inventory stock-outs and improve asset utilization rate. The market demand will continue to grow as effective hospital management can lead to a higher level of productivity.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3631



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Healthcare Asset Management market and profiled in the report are:



AiRISTA Flow, ThingMagic, CenTrak Inc., Stanley Healthcare, Sonitor, Versus Technology Inc., GE Healthcare, Zebra Technologies, IBM Corporation and Elpas, among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Devices

Hardware

Tags

Readers/Interrogators

Antennas

Accessories

Software

Services

Real-time location systems (RTLS)

Hardware

Tags/Badges

Readers/Interrogators

Software

Services



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Hospital Asset Management

Equipment Tracking and Management

Temperature and Humidity Control

Patient Management

Infection Control and Hand Hygiene Compliance

Staff Management

Software Solutions

Supply Chain Management

Drug Anti-counterfeiting



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Bio-Technology Companies

Others



Browse Complete Report "Healthcare Asset Management Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/healthcare-asset-management-market



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Healthcare Asset Management Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Healthcare Asset Management Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued……….



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3631



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Healthcare Asset Management market and its competitive landscape.



Browse Related Reports –



Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market Trends



Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth



Sacral Neuromodulation Market Analysis



Implantable Ports Market Share



Clinical Laboratory Market Demand



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com