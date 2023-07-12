Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality Market Is Booming Worldwide : Atheer, Medical Realities, Google

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), DAQRI (United States), Psious (Spain) , Mindmaze (Switzerland), Firsthand Technology (United States), Medical Realities (United Kingdom) , Atheer (United States), Augmedix (United States), Oculus VR (United States)



Scope of the Report of Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality

Healthcare is one of the vital domains to adopt Virtual Reality, which entails surgery simulation, phobia treatment, robotic training, and expertise training. Virtual Reality (VR) is used as a diagnostic tool that allows doctors and surgeons to arrive at a diagnostic consensus in unification with other methods such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans. The concept supports minimally invasive surgery and eliminates the use of invasive procedures. The prevalent use of this technology is in robotic surgery. The operation is performed by a robotic device â€" being controlled by a human surgeon and reduces the time and risk of complications. Virtual reality has been deployed for training purposes and in remote tele surgery, where surgery is performed at a separate location to the patient.



On 30August 2021 Pico Interactive, a China-based provider of virtual reality (VR) headsets for consumers and enterprise, has been acquired by ByteDance, the parent company of social app TikTok, according to various industry reports.



The Global Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Hardware, Software and Service), Application (Surgery, Fitness Management, Patient Care Management, Pharmacy Management, Medical Training and Education, Others), End Use (Operating rooms, Classrooms), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Surgical Centers, Pharma Companies, Research and Diagnostics Laboratories, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Rising Implementation Of Telehealth Platform Integrated With AR/VR Technologies



Market Drivers:

- Rising Demand For Robotic Surgeries Instead Of By-Pass Surgeries

- Increase Number Of Spinal Problems And Brain Related Issues



Market Trend:

- Technological Advancements Along With Increasing Interest Of Investors In Healthcare Augmented & Virtual Reality



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



