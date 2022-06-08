New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2022 -- The Latest Released Healthcare Automation market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Healthcare Automation market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Healthcare Automation market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Accuray Incorporated (United States), Danaher Corporation (United States), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (United States), General Electric Company (GE) (United States), Medtronic PLC. (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (United States).



Definition:

Increment of computing speed, machine learning, and human interface, have prolonged abilities of artificial intelligence applications to an important stage. It is projected that the use of artificial intelligence to automate knowledge-based occupations in medicine and engineering, as it has a global enormous economic impact in the future. Automation in the healthcare vertical provides ease of diagnostics and a better possibility for the early detection of diseases and treatment. The growth of how smart machines naturally will interact with healthcare professionals, patients, and patients' families is very significant.



Market Drivers:

Increasing use of Information Technologies and Control Systems in Healthcare Industry

Increasing Government Support for Medical Automation



Market Trends:

High-Tech Solutions Offered By Healthcare Automation



Market Opportunities:

Rapid Advances in Technology



The Global Healthcare Automation Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Diagnostics and Monitoring (Automated Image Analysis, Automated Imaging, and Point-Of-Care Testing), Pharmacy and Laboratory, Therapeutic Automation (Surgical Automation and Non-Surgical), Medical Logistics, Training Automation), End-User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Research Laboratories and Institutes, Pharmacies, Ambulatory Care Settings)



Global Healthcare Automation market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Latest Market Insights:

On October 18, 2019 - Philips and Klinikum Stuttgart hospital sign 10-year innovation partnership agreement. The long-term strategic partnership agreement covers the demand-oriented replacement and procurement of state-of-the-art medical technology, including diagnostic imaging and intelligent informatics solutions, at Klinikum Stuttgart hospitals, together with joint development of new workflows and connected care solutions.



On October 17, 2019 - Philips extends AI capabilities for high acuity virtual care venues with launch of Sentry Score. Sentry Score is a predictive algorithm for the adult intensive care unit (ICU) that shows a patient's probability of receiving an intervention within 60 minutes. Sentry Score patient risk predictions are continuously updated as new vital sign data are received, providing deeper insights into the patient's trajectory, which can provide the opportunity for earlier intervention.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



