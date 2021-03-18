Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- Global Healthcare Automation Market: Scope



This report offers calculated analysis of the global healthcare automation market, and the market growth forecast for 2017 to 2025. Competitive analysis of numerous market splits based on the application and end use of the market across different regional segments are covered in the scope of the report.



Increasing demand for Internet of Things is an important trend in the global healthcare automation market. With the help of this technology, gathering medical data of patients easily accessible. Moreover, it helps in improving the health by increasing its quality and availability of care and also decreases the costs. Additionally, this technology helps in remote monitoring and clinical care. Demand for wearable technology is increasing rapidly and is an important trend in the global market. Wearable technology is employed for collecting real-time data, continuous monitoring, empowering patients, and predicting and alerting patients about their health. Furthermore, wearable technology helps in tracking surgical recovery that is likely to present more detailed information to doctors and better understand patients' recovery time.



Global Healthcare Automation Market: Trends and Opportunities



Implementation of automation is anticipated to reduce the amount of labor intensive tasks such as lab tests and clinical diagnostics, thereby helping hospitals or clinics to save costs pertaining to the processes. Automation allows medical individuals to carry out other important tasks since it helps in performing repetitive tasks. This is estimated to help in carrying out the tasks efficiently. These technologies are employed to carry out different critical tasks that need accuracy and can be accomplished through automated machines, which again indicates reduction of overhead counts.



Moreover, automation decreases wastage of time as compared to manual labor. This factor is likely to have a medium impact during the short-term period. Increasing government investment is an important factor propelling the global market during the forecast period. Usage of smart technology in the market is propelling the demand for healthcare automation. Currently, the government is supporting implementation of automation in healthcare by providing funds and investments in the healthcare industries.



For instance, in Europe, government bodies, such as Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, are endorsing automated system for pharmacies. Government authorities are investing funds in research and development assisting innovation in the healthcare automation sector. Rising health issues is a major concern, globally, so to overcome such issues newer types of automation technologies have to be implemented in the healthcare automation section. Rising advancement in technology is another driving factor in this market. Technological advancement helps in developing energy efficient technologies that are likely to help in real-time data collection, continuous monitoring, predicting and alerting the increasing risk of possibly serious health issue, and alert the healthcare providers that an interference is required.



Global Healthcare Automation Market: Segmentation



The global healthcare automation market is bifurcated on the basis of application into therapeutic automation, lab and pharmacy automation, logistics and training automation and diagnostics and monitoring automation. In 2016, therapeutic automation market accounted for the highest market revenue share. Need for accuracy and rising cost of labor are some of the major factors bolstering the demand of this segment globally during the forecast period. Moreover, on the basis of end use the market is bifurcated into pharmacies, research institutes and labs, home care and others. Research institutes and labs held the highest market revenue globally during the forecast period. The geographical split of the global market encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America holds the highest market share followed by Europe and Asia Pacific in 2016.



Key Players Mentioned in the Report are:



Some of the principal players in the global healthcare automation market are Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric Company (U.S.), Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (the Netherlands), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Accuray Inc. (U.S.) and Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland) among others.