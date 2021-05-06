Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- Global Healthcare BI Platform Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in Healthcare BI Platform Report Include,

Microsoft (United States), IBM (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Tableau Software (United States), Micro Strategy Incorporated (United States), QlikTech International AB (United States), Information builders (United States), Sisense Inc. (United States),



Healthcare business intelligence technologies are essential mechanisms for healthcare businesses that need to concentrate, analyze, report, and assess their collected data. The healthcare BI platform enables organizations to configure and deploy customized quality measures based on their business needs. Additionally, it can also empower patients to be more involved in their own care. Healthcare companies can produce patient portals and dashboards to schedule appointments, fill out the paperwork online, and view billing. Patients can also be convinced of their data privacy because these platforms are invented to keep data protected and available. Moreover, BI platforms can save that data, evoke it when needed, and assign tasks like medicine schedules to providers. BI software platforms can visualize patient results in graphs and charts to share with departments.



Healthcare BI Platform Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

by Application (Data mining, Real-time reporting, Big Data processing, Clinical decision support, Predictive analytics), Organization Size (SMBs, Large Enterprises), Functionality (Clinical Analytics, Financial Analytics, Operational Analytics), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), End User (Hospitals, Clinics)



Market Trend

- The trend for the Customized cloud-powered BI solutions for healthcare organizations that efficiently manage your healthcare data analysis, consolidation, reporting and more



Market Drivers

- Rising expectation and entitlement of patients, changing disease patterns

- Rising diversity of medical services

- Growing importance and use of information technologies in healthcare

- Increasing Number of Patient Registries

-



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Healthcare BI Platform market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Healthcare BI Platform market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Healthcare BI Platform market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Healthcare BI Platform Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Healthcare BI Platform Market

The report highlights Healthcare BI Platform market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Healthcare BI Platform market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Healthcare BI Platform Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Healthcare BI Platform Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Healthcare BI Platform Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Healthcare BI Platform Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Healthcare BI Platform Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Software Tools, Platforms, Industry Segmentation, Virtual Assistant, Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others), Application (Virtual Assistant (Chatbots), Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others (includes market research, advertising, and marketing campaign)), Components (Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises))

5.1 Global Healthcare BI Platform Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Healthcare BI Platform Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Healthcare BI Platform Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Healthcare BI Platform Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Healthcare BI Platform Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

