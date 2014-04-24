Healthcare Biometrics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- The healthcare biometrics market is expected to witness considerable growth across the globe due to rising need for curbing increasing healthcare frauds, as well as for providing improved patient care and protecting patent privacy. Simultaneously, there is an increasing orientation towards reduction of out-of-box healthcare expenditures, which have been worth billions in recent years due to various reasons such as identity duplication, false insurance claims, and medical thefts. Since its introduction, the biometrics industry has undergone tremendous technological development across all businesses, and it is expected that hospitals, clinics, and other medical and healthcare facilities will be benefited from the increasing scope of applications of biometric security technologies.



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This report studies the global market for healthcare biometrics from three prime perspectives. The market has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, and geography. These segments have further been classified into individual sub-segments; technologies include biometrics recognition by face, iris, hand geometry, voice, fingerprint, voice, vein, and signature. The various biometric applications studied in the report include logical access control, physical access control, and transaction authentication. Each of the segments has been analyzed on the basis of their current and future market size for the period 2011 to 2019, in terms of revenue generation in USD million, considering 2012 as the base year. The percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR in %) for each market segment has been provided for the forecast period 2013 to 2019 along with the market size estimations.



Geographically, the market has been segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The respective market size and forecast till 2019 for each region has also been presented in the report along with the CAGR. In addition, the market overview section of the report provides a qualitative assessment of the market dynamics wherein the drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with market attractiveness and Porter’s five force analysis has been studied.



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This report provides a bird’s eye view of the leading players in the market and their respective products. Some of the major players profiled in this report include 3M Cogent, Inc., Bio-Key International, Inc., DigitalPersona, Inc., NEC Corporation, M2SYS LLC, Cross Match Technologies, Inc., Suprema, Inc., and Siemens AG.



Table of Content



Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 List of Abbreviations



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Market Definition and Overview

3.1.1 The biometrics industry

3.1.2 The need for biometrics

3.1.3 Biometrics benefits offered in healthcare

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Financial benefits offered by healthcare biometrics

3.2.1.2 Reduction in healthcare frauds

3.2.1.3 Practical alternative to passwords

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Storage of biometric template

3.2.2.2 Security and convenience trade-off

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Biometric self-service in healthcare

3.2.3.2 Future scope in palm vein biometric authentication

3.3 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

3.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.4 Market Attractiveness Analysis: Global Healthcare Biometrics Market, by Geography, 2012



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