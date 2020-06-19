Healthcare Biometrics Market Size, Rising Impact of COVID-19, Recent Development, Share and Scope 2020 to 2025

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2020 -- Manhattan, New York, Analytical Research Cognizance: The Healthcare Biometrics market is projected to witness momentous growth over the upcoming years due to a tremendous rise in demand due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The report includes an in-depth, extensive study of this market in tandem with vital parameters that are likely to have an effect on the market commercialization matrix.



Biometrics in healthcare refers to different biometric technologies that are used in hospitals and clinics to monitor patient safety. Specific policy policies in the field of biometric healthcare are driving the healthcare biometrics market because of increasing healthcare fraud and improved protection to protect healthcare information. Additionally, emerging applications across novel fields of medical device clinical research are expected to open up new avenues in the biometric healthcare market. Increasing policy measures against healthcare services in developed countries also drive the global biometric healthcare market. Nonetheless, factors such as the tolerance of customers and the high cost of biometric devices in the healthcare sector hinder market growth. Healthcare agencies are potential consumers of biometric technologies mainly clinical testing organizations, medical labs, health insurers, manufacturing firms and hospitals. Healthcare IT products and services are in high demand in emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil and Indonesia, due to the rapidly growing healthcare and infrastructure industries in these countries. These factors are expected to drive growth of the biometrics healthcare market in the regions of Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



Growing healthcare IT applications coupled with increasing knowledge and demand for cyber security and biometric technology catering to healthcare facilities are main driving parameters attributable to the growth of this sector. Technological advances in the healthcare biometric industry are expected to drive growth of the global healthcare biometrics sector. For example, Caradigm, which is owned by Right Patient and GE Healthcare, formed a strategic alliance in October 2017 to launch a new biometric ID program for patients. The new technology reduces the uncertainty of patients and medical accidents and decreases costs. However, breaches of data security, such as data-hacking, are expected to impede market growth. For example, fingerprints of 5.6 million employees were stolen from the U.S. in 2015 according to the Fortune Media IP Limited report. Any other factors influencing this market's growth are the guarantee that the care undergoes is safe for the patient, as well as the procedure, having as little time as possible to consume. Facilitating advancement of these products can be credited to the production of multipurpose authentication devices and up gradation in the current technologies, thus assisting in market growth over the forecast period. The risk of data breaches in the healthcare sector has risen in recent years with increasing digitization of healthcare data. Keeping this into account, governments in different countries have adopted legislations to tackle patient data-related protection issues. Thus, it is acting as a major challenge in the global healthcare biometrics market.



The global healthcare biometrics industry is divided on the basis of product type, technology, end-use and geography. Based on the product type, the global market is bifurcated into contact biometric, non-contact biometric. Based on technology, the global healthcare biometrics industry is divided into multi factor authentication, single factor authentication. On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into hospitals, research laboratories, healthcare institutes and clinics. Furthermore, based on geography, the overall market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



Some of the key players operating within the global Healthcare Biometrics market include NEC Corporation, Siemens AG, Imprivata, Inc., Lumidigm, Inc., Suprema, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., ZKTeco, Inc., Cross Match Technologies, Inc. and Bio-Key International, Inc. among other noticeable players.



