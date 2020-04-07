Healthcare BPO Market to Show Healthy CAGR of 11.8% to Reach US$576.41 Billion Till 2028

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Global Healthcare BPO Market is accounted for $211.23 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $576.41 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. The rapid increase in clinical process outsourcing (CPO) and the rise of near shore outsourcing destinations are the factors driving the market. However, the hidden costs of outsourcing, fear of losing visibility and control over the business process are hampering the market growth.



The health care organizations are facing new challenges from an unpredictable global economy, where consumer expectations are growing every day. Business process outsourcing (BPO) process enables healthcare providers to select the most suited third-party vendors for specific business processes. This enables certain job functions, which are done outside a company instead of having an in-house department handling the business operations by healthcare providers, payers, and organizations.



Based on the payer services, the product development & business acquisition service segment is having a growing prominence during the forecast period due to the factors such as increasing number of people enrolling for health plans, payers find it harder to deal with increases in volume themselves and also the risk related with losses. By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand and is expected to continue its stronghold for few more years due to the presence of strong reimbursement framework, high public and private healthcare

expenditure, and a high percentage of claim records.

Some of the key players in Global Healthcare BPO market include: Cognizant Technology Solutions, Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, Accenture, Firstsource Solutions, Genpact, Infosys, Invensis Technologies, IBM, Quintiles IMS Holdings, Omega Healthcare, Tata Consultancy Services, Xerox, R1 RCM, Lonza, WNS (Holdings), and Paraxel.



Healthcare BPO market Payer Services Covered:

Claims Management Services, Integrated Front-End Services and Back-Office Operations, Member Management Services, Product Development and Business Acquisition Services, Provider Management Services, Care Management, Billing and Accounts Management Services, Human Resource Management, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Operational/Administrative Management, Other Payer Services



Healthcare BPO Provider Services Covered:

Finance & Accounts

Patient Enrollment & Strategic Planning

Revenue Cycle Management

Patient Care Service



Healthcare BPO Pharmaceutical Services Covered:

Manufacturing Service

Research & Development

Non-Clinical Services



Regions Covered:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa



