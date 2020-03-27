Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2025 Major Players Accenture, Sentry Data Systems, IBM, Microstrategy, Microsoft

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2020 -- Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) is defined as a set of techniques, technologies, and tools, which is used for the collection of raw data and then transformed it into meaningful, useful and insightful information. It widely uses data, statistical and qualitative analysis, explanatory and predictive modeling.



Improvement in the quality of people's daily health and life activities, as well as, BI to support and promote such research activities are some of the factors driving the healthcare BI market. The other factors, such as the rising demand for reduction in healthcare expenditure, need to improve efficiency, decision making process and patient satisfaction, and the need for regulatory compliance and reporting are driving the healthcare BI market.



Healthcare business intelligence market size is expected to reach USD 10.64 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.



This report studies the Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Segment by Key players:

- Accenture

- Sentry Data Systems

- IBM

- Microstrategy

- Microsoft

- Oracle

- SAS

- Tableu Software



Segment by Type:

- Typical Architecture BI

- Mobile BI

- Cloud BI



Segment by Application:

- Financial Analysis

- Quality Performance & Safety Analysis

- Marketing Analysis

- Claims Analysis

- Clinical Data Analysis

- Patient Care Analysis



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Forecast

4.5.1. Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



