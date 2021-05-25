Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Research and Analysis by Expert: Competitors Analysis and Business Opportunities 2021-2026

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Healthcare Business Intelligence market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Healthcare organizations are implementing healthcare business intelligence solutions to improve efficiency and patient care. Business intelligence software industry allowing unique recommendation, personalization, and helps to reduce operational costs, improve quality of patient care, identify patterns. Healthcare data analytics helps healthcare organizations an easy way to prepare, analyze & visualize big and disparate data. A study revealed that the healthcare business intelligence platform market will be expected to reach USD~3.9 billion by FY 2023. Rapid digital transformation and continuous change in regulatory is the highest driving factor behind the growing requirement of business intelligence in the healthcare sector. As with the rising issue of COVID-19, artificial intelligence is on the top, because it has the potential to save lives, money, and resources altogether. There is huge no. of investments that are injected into AI across the globe. For instance, General Electric allocate almost half of its R&D budget in digital and artificial intelligence. Apart from these AI-powered applications also helping people to screen themselves for novel coronavirus, and reduce the pressure on healthcare institutions.



In Sep 2019, Digital Intelligence Systems announced the acquisition of ALTEK Information technology. Through this acquisition, Digital Intelligence Systems is able to expand its footprint and its expertise across the healthcare space in Washington DC and other metro areas in Chicago.



Microsoft (United States),IBM (United States),SAP SE (Germany),Oracle (United States),Cloudera (United States),Enigma (United States),Tellius (United States),H2O.ai (United States),Tableau Software (United States),Micro Strategy Incorporated (United States),



Type (Predictive Analytics, Centralization of Electronic Health Records, Personal Health Apps and Devices, The Social Media Wave), Application (Predicting Patient Needs, Reporting Efficiency, Improving Response Rates, Mining Data to Treat Diseases, Identifying At-Risk Patients), Technology (Big Data, Artificial Intelligence), Deployment (On-Premises Model, Cloud â€" Based Model, Hybrid Model), Compoment (Platforms, Software, Services)



Market Trends:

Artificial Intelligence Based Business Intelligence Applications

Machine Learning-Based Analytics Could Enable Hospitals



Market Drivers:

Rise in usage of EHRs across hospitals and clinics along with the growing requirement to build up patient data is driving the healthcare business intelligence market. Along with rising concern towards the improvement of patient safety and management at lo



Challenges:

Archaic regulatory infrastructure is a key regulatory issue which is becoming a barrier in the acceptance of AI in the healthcare industry



Opportunities:

Rapid growth in the healthcare analytics market, as the healthcare analytics market will triple in the coming five years, will be estimated to reach USD ~50.5 billion by FY2024. The four major segments including financial analytics, administrative and ope



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Healthcare Business Intelligence market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Healthcare Business Intelligence Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Healthcare Business Intelligence

Chapter 4: Presenting the Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Healthcare Business Intelligence market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



- The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Healthcare Business Intelligence market.

- In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Healthcare Business Intelligence various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

- Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Healthcare Business Intelligence.

- In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

- Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

- Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.



