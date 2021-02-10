Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- Healthcare analytics or Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) is the process where large scale data is collected from the vast healthcare industry and is refined into actionable insights. The applications of healthcare business intelligence include financial analysis and patient care analysis. Financial analysis provides profitability and expense management, whereas patient care analysis offers in-depth information and insights into patients' health.



The study segments the complete Healthcare Business Intelligence market on the basis of different application, end-use, end-user, and production capability. From a business standpoint, the industry has been thoroughly examined across various countries located in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and others. The size of the industry for the forecast period 2020 - 2027 is evaluated on the basis of current sales figures and past financial report can be used to forecast the future sales.



Key market participants include Domo Inc., Tableau Software, Sisense Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Qlik Technologies Inc., Infor Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and MicroStrategy Incorporated



Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Drivers

The primary factor driving the progress of the healthcare business intelligence market is the growing demand for effective claim management solutions in the healthcare sector and the increasing demand for data mining applications to provide better quality patient care services.

Furthermore, increasing demand for effective cost management solutions is also projected to propel the healthcare business intelligence market globally during the forecast year. Moreover, the rising trend for quicker and effective decision-making solutions in hospitals and clinics is expected to drive the market in the forecast timeframe.



Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Regional Analysis

In 2019, the North America region accounted for the highest market share due to the increased implementation of healthcare business intelligence solutions in hospitals to offer better patient care facilities with minimum costs. Major industries are expected to propel the market over the forecast years in the region. Besides, the ongoing up-gradation of healthcare infrastructure and equipment, including rising cloud services penetration, contributes to the region's market growth.



Asia Pacific region is expected to register a significant market share in the healthcare business intelligence market. The region is projected to expand rapidly due to the increasing implementation of technologically advanced mobile business intelligence solutions in developing nations such as Japan, China, and India. The growing awareness about business intelligence tools among healthcare industries and providers led by government initiatives is expected to further drive the market over the projected timeframe.



Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Key Highlights of Report

In August 2020, Knarr Analytics LLC was acquired by Qlik Technologies Inc. The deal would improve Qlik's Cloud Platform Active Intelligence capability, which offers comprehensive insights to enable data-driven activities.

During the forecast period, the software segment is expected to retain the largest market share, expanding at a CAGR of 14.7%. Business intelligence software helps healthcare organizations collect, interpret, and process data into appropriate business information, which is projected to fuel the segment during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the cloud-based segment is projected to dominate the market. Cloud-based business intelligence applications offer improved accessibility, enhanced data protection, easy implementation, and simplified data analysis, which is likely to promote growth of the segment during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the online analytical processing (OLAP) & visualization segment is likely to lead the market. The online analytical processing (OLAP) method solves users' issues and offers quick and understandable accessibility to comprehensive data and related metrics for analysis and reporting purposes.

During the forecast period, the financial analysis segment is expected to dominate the market. The financial analysis application offers functionalities such as cost management, sales and profitability management, balance sheet and cash flow management, and claims management.

Due to higher medical costs, coupled with increasing need to optimize memberships and minimize false claims, the healthcare payer segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period

North America is anticipated to lead the global market during the forecast period. Growing use of healthcare business intelligence tools by healthcare providers to optimize clinical outcomes and decrease expenses is expected to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period.



Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Services

Software



Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Hybrid



Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Analytical Performance Management

Query & Reporting

Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) & Visualization



Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Clinical Analysis

Financial Analysis

Patient Care Analysis

Operational Analysis



Healthcare Business Intelligence Market End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Definition

1.2. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Methodology

1.4. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Product Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

Chapter 5. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market By Method Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market By End-Use Insights & Trends

Chapter 7. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market By Application Insights & Trends

Chapter 8. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Continue…