Healthcare Chat-Bots Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast by 2027

The increasing internet penetration, rising usage of smart well-being devices, and the rising need for virtual health assistance are driving the demand for the market.

 

The artificial intelligence and machine learning technology in the current world is equipped to evaluate and give accurate and excellent results for diagnosis or cure for rare diseases. The global healthcare chatbots market was valued at USD 145.6 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 594.8 Million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 20.3%. Due to escalating demand for smart well-being devices globally, the market is poised to grow exponentially.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Healthcare Chatbots Market:

HealthTap, Inc., Woebot Labs, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Infermedica Sp. Z o.o, Ada Health GmbH, Nuance Communications, Inc., Synthetix Ltd., PACT Care BV, Baidu, Inc., and Next IT Corporation, among others.

Market Drivers

The upsurge in internet penetration in healthcare facilities has given rise to the demand for virtual health assistance using pre-programmed chatbots or administrator controlled software. The launch of android applications that offer with professional guidance has seen substantial growth amid the global crisis, with several nations under lockdown and quarantine. The automated customer service provided by hospitals has come to immense use among surgical outpatients who are immediately being discharged post-surgery to keep a check on health status. The cloud-based healthcare chatbot segment is predicted to hold the largest market share of 65.3% due to quality service being rendered and limitless storage available in the cloud. It allows easy transactions and billing and gives complete freedom over monitoring the status of current policies and claimants.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Cloud-based
On-premise

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Services
Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance
Symptom checking & Medication Assistance

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Healthcare Providers
Patients
Insurance Companies
Others

Key Summary of the Healthcare Chatbots Market Report:

Insightful information regarding the global Healthcare Chatbots market
Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Healthcare Chatbots market
Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities
The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate
Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies
Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations
Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Regional Analysis

North American region dominates the global market of healthcare chatbots as insurers like Medicaid and Medicare aim to reduce administrative costs of operations resulting in hospital outpatient facilities. The constant growth in the number of patients is also foreseen to fuel the growth of interoperability solutions.

