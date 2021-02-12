The increasing internet penetration, rising usage of smart well-being devices, and the rising need for virtual health assistance are driving the demand for the market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- Healthcare Chatbots Market
The artificial intelligence and machine learning technology in the current world is equipped to evaluate and give accurate and excellent results for diagnosis or cure for rare diseases. The global healthcare chatbots market was valued at USD 145.6 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 594.8 Million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 20.3%. Due to escalating demand for smart well-being devices globally, the market is poised to grow exponentially.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Healthcare Chatbots Market:
HealthTap, Inc., Woebot Labs, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Infermedica Sp. Z o.o, Ada Health GmbH, Nuance Communications, Inc., Synthetix Ltd., PACT Care BV, Baidu, Inc., and Next IT Corporation, among others.
Market Drivers
The upsurge in internet penetration in healthcare facilities has given rise to the demand for virtual health assistance using pre-programmed chatbots or administrator controlled software. The launch of android applications that offer with professional guidance has seen substantial growth amid the global crisis, with several nations under lockdown and quarantine. The automated customer service provided by hospitals has come to immense use among surgical outpatients who are immediately being discharged post-surgery to keep a check on health status. The cloud-based healthcare chatbot segment is predicted to hold the largest market share of 65.3% due to quality service being rendered and limitless storage available in the cloud. It allows easy transactions and billing and gives complete freedom over monitoring the status of current policies and claimants.
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Cloud-based
On-premise
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Services
Software
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance
Symptom checking & Medication Assistance
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Healthcare Providers
Patients
Insurance Companies
Others
Regional Analysis
North American region dominates the global market of healthcare chatbots as insurers like Medicaid and Medicare aim to reduce administrative costs of operations resulting in hospital outpatient facilities. The constant growth in the number of patients is also foreseen to fuel the growth of interoperability solutions.
