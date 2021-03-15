Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- The global Healthcare Chatbots Market is forecasted to be worth USD 594.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The healthcare chatbots market is anticipated to expand exponentially over the forecast period. The growth in the demand for chatbots apps is due to the rise in internet penetration and usage of smart wellbeing devices, and increasing awareness of self-monitoring techniques in diagnosis and treatment. The rising need for virtual health assistance is expected to further drive the market growth.



The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Healthcare Chatbots market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.



The report gives an extensive evaluation of the concentration of the Healthcare Chatbots market in different regions and countries. With a detailed regional analysis of the Healthcare Chatbots market, our research analysts attempt to decipher the hidden growth prospects available for players across the different geographies of the world. They accurately estimate market share, CAGR, production, consumption, price, revenue, and other crucial factors that are responsible for the growth of regional markets studied in the report. They also highlight the presence of prominent players in regional markets and the way it makes a difference in the growth of the markets



In February 2017, in a cash-and-stock deal valued at around USD 36.0 million, Nuance Communications had acquired Noida-based mobile value-added services company mCarbon Tech Innovations. This is a tailored deal for Nuance that will further extend its current Value-Added Services and subscription business services portfolio, which is currently distributed throughout Latin America, Northern America, Europe, and Australia, and boost the carriers' services in India, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

During the forecast timeframe, the software segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 20.5%. The growth of diverse applications for patients and health care providers is expected to fuel segmental growth.

Over the forecasted period, the healthcare provider segment accounted for the largest market with a CAGR of 20.5%. Significant medical records, such as patient information, hospital inventory, billing records, and patient medical records, are managed by healthcare facilities. Increasing patient flows in hospitals and clinics will create tremendous demand for healthcare chatbot applications by offering interactive assistance for healthcare facility operations.

It is expected that North America will have the largest market over the forecasted period. Insurance providers such as Medicaid and Medicare are decreasing the operating expenses of procedures that lead to inflows from clinics and ambulatory surgical services.

Key participants include HealthTap, Inc., Woebot Labs, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Infermedica Sp. Z o.o, Ada Health GmbH, Nuance Communications, Inc., Synthetix Ltd., PACT Care BV, Baidu, Inc., and Next IT Corporation, among others.



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cloud-based

On-premise



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Services

Software



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance

Symptom checking & Medication Assistance



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Healthcare Providers

Patients

Insurance Companies

Others



Healthcare Chatbots Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



The study relies heavily on both qualitative and quantitative to generate, interpret and analyze raw data about the target market, product or services offered and prominent market players operating in the Healthcare Chatbots market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027.



