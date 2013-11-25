Healthcare Cloud Computing Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Cloud Computing Market In Healthcare Industry (IaaS, SaaS, PaaS, CIS, NCIS, PACS, EMR, RIS) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast, 2012 – 2018" the global cloud computing market in the healthcare industry was valued at USD 1.82 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 6.79 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2012 to 2018.



Browse full report with TOC: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/healthcare-cloud-computing.html



The report provides the market estimate and forecast in terms of revenue for the global cloud computing market in healthcare industry. A detailed analysis of the market trends, current scenarios and future trends from 2012 to 2018 is available in the report. The market is analyzed by using concepts such as market dynamics including drivers, restraints and opportunities along with their impact analysis and market attractiveness analysis.



The market is segmented on the basis of cloud types into: Public, private and hybrid cloud. A detailed trend analysis of all the segments with market evaluation in terms of revenue generated with respect to the applications and geography is available in this report.

The market is also segmented on the basis of geography into: North America, Europe, Asia and rest of the world (RoW) regions. Geography wise, market evaluation is available in terms of revenue from 2012 to 2018.



A competitive analysis of the market players involved is also available in the report. Some of the major players of this market include: CareCloud, ClearDATA Networks, Merge Healthcare, Agfa Healthcare, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Carestream Health, Oracle Corporation and others. Company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments and product portfolio for each of the market players is also highlighted in the report.



The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies and their winning imperatives by segmenting the cloud computing market in healthcare industry as below:



Global cloud computing market in healthcare industry by service models

- Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

- Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

- Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)



Global cloud computing market in healthcare industry by pricing models

- Spot pricing or subscription model

- Pay-as-you-go model



Global cloud computing market in healthcare industry by end user applications

Clinical Information systems (CIS) cloud computing market

- EMR

- PACS

- RIS

- Others



Non-Clinical Information systems (NCIS) cloud computing market

- RCM

- Claims management

- APB

- Others



Global cloud computing market in healthcare industry by geography

- North America

- Europe

- Asia

- RoW



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