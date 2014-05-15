Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Worth $5.4 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- The “Healthcare Cloud Computing (Clinical, EMR, SaaS, Private, Public, Hybrid) Market - Global Trends, Challenges, Opportunities & Forecasts (2012 – 2017)”, published by MarketsandMarkets (www.marketsandmarkets.com), analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.



Browse more than 100 market data tables spread through 231 pages and in-depth TOC of “Healthcare Cloud Computing (Clinical, EMR, SaaS, Private, Public, Hybrid) Market - Global Trends, Challenges, Opportunities & Forecasts (2012 – 2017)”.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cloud-computing-healthcare-market-347.html

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All the above factors bring the market for cloud computing to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2012 to 2017 in healthcare. Although cloud computing offers significant advantages to HCOs and other stakeholders, it has set of restraints. Security of patient information, interoperability and compliance with government regulations are some of the factors which are slowing down this market.



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Technologies in the healthcare IT industry are converging with time and are far outpacing the legacy systems used by hospitals and healthcare providers. Pronouncements by various countries such as American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (ARRA) laid down by the U.S. government are encouraging businesses in the healthcare industry to utilize certain applications of electronic records. Recently, cloud technology has started replacing these legacy systems and offers easier and faster access to this data as defined by the way it is stored i.e. public, private or hybrid.



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The healthcare cloud computing market is a fragmented one with no player occupying a share more than 5%. A few players in this market are CareCloud (U.S.), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Merge Healthcare, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.), and Agfa Healthcare (Belgium).



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http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/healthcare-it-252.html



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