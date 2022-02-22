Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure to Reach $70Bn

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2022 -- The deployment of the cloud in the healthcare sector has been a key driver in infrastructure market growth. That's according to new research that estimates the healthcare cloud computing market will reach $70 billion by 2028. In 2020, the market was worth $28.5 billion so the figures show a significant shift. Factors, such as the widespread adoption of data analytics, as well as an increase in the use of wearable devices and the Internet of Things are continuing to fuel the growth of healthcare cloud infrastructure. The increase in the use of cloud computing in healthcare over the past couple of years has been a big factor in demand for healthcare cloud infrastructure. The global pandemic has made a difference here too, as cloud computing technologies have provided countries with an advantage when it comes to minimizing the spread of the virus and helping to ensure measures in place are robust.



As a cloud infrastructure recruiter, Glocomms has supported organizations across the healthcare sector in finding the talent to help develop healthcare cloud infrastructure. This vital technology has had a key role to play in slowing down the spread of COVID-19 and finding the right talent to implement it remains key. Glocomms is a specialist cloud infrastructure recruiter with a broad range of other expertise in related fields, such as hiring for commercial services, development & engineering and cyber security. Since the firm was established in 2013 it has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and a network of connections at organizations, large and small. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, the team at Glocomms is always able to create options for every hiring need. Whether for enterprises hiring for resilience or individuals looking to take a career-defining next step, the firm is a trusted partner to have.



Glocomms has nationwide reach as a cloud infrastructure recruiter. This includes all major hubs across the country, from New York, to Chicago, Boston to Dallas, as well as Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. In a fast-growing market like technology, it's vital for a cloud infrastructure recruiter to be embedded in these far-reaching networks. The team in America is also part of a worldwide workforce of 1,000+, which provides an essential international dimension to the work that Glocomms does. Plus, the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. As the healthcare cloud infrastructure market - and other innovative technology sectors - continue to expand, connecting organizations with business-critical talent is going to be essential. Glocomms invests heavily in its human capital as a cloud infrastructure recruiter - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many roles available via the firm today, including Security Engineer [Compliance], Regional Sales Manager and Senior Customer Success Manager.



Giancarlo Hirsch, Executive Director at Glocomms, comments, "technology organizations and professionals will continue to play a critical role in providing the tools and security for the technology used in our daily lives, putting more pressure on firms to have the right staff in place." He adds, "Glocomms is working with clients of all sizes and specialist areas to secure talent for exciting opportunities across the U.S., including roles in Data & Analytics, Cybersecurity, Software Engineering, Commercial Services, and Cloud & Infrastructure."



About Glocomms USA

Glocomms USA goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.