Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing (HCRO) Market Is Expected to Reach USD 65.03 Billion by 2018: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market (Contract Research Organizations, Clinical Data Management, Clinical Trial Laboratories, Regulatory Medical Writing, Academic Medical Center) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018", the global healthcare contract research outsourcing market was valued at USD 25.08 billion in 2011 and is forecasted to reach USD 65.03 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2012 to 2018.



Browse the full report: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hcro-market.html



Global pharmaceutical and medical device industry is slowly transitioning from an integrated process model to outsourcing model, where pharmaceutical companies outsource various processes including clinical trials, medical writing, and regulatory processes to their contract research partners, who have relevant expertise. Major business segments outsourced include clinical trials and central lab services.



Contract research outsourcing market is propelled mainly by depleting product pipelines, patent expiries in the near future and declining productivity, especially in the last decade. Expertise available with contract research partners, reduced research process duration, cost savings, flexible pricing models and research globalization options are observed as major advantages for the pharmaceutical companies outsourcing their research processes to contract research units.



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North America accounted for majority market share at 64.1% in 2011, followed by Europe and Asia. Asia has emerged as the fastest growing region in offering contract research outsourcing services. The growth of this region is supported by presence of large number of Contract Research Organizations (CROs), cost-effectiveness and expertise. Key players dominating the global market include Quintiles, Covance, PPD, Parexel, CRL, Icon Plc, Medidata Solutions and InVentiv Health.



The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies and winning imperatives for them by segmenting the contract research outsourcing market as below:



Global healthcare contract research outsourcing market by services

- Clinical trial services

- Drug discovery

- Preclinical studies

- Phase I trial services

- Phase II trial services

- Phase III trial services

- Phase IV trial (Post marketing surveillance) services

- Regulatory services

- Medical writing services

- Clinical Data Management (CDM) services



Global healthcare contract research outsourcing market by destination research groups

- Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

- Clinical Trial Laboratories (CTL)

- Academic Medical Centers (AMCs)



Global healthcare contract research outsourcing market by Geography

- North America

- Europe

- Asia

- RoW



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Source from: Transparency Market Research