Top players in Global Healthcare CRM Market are:

Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, Influence Health, SugarCRM, Accenture, Healthgrades, Infor, Inc.



Brief Overview on Healthcare CRM

In healthcare industry, customer relationship management (CRM) software is used for managing interactions with patients & managing, coordinating, & automating the business processes involved in this industry. Adoption of information communication technologies (ICT) in the healthcare & e-health or electronic health, which is essential for enhancing the healthcare management for mutual benefit between healthcare providers & patients, is one of the vital factor driving the market. Decision-making of the patients can be managed & predicted with the help of the CRM software.



Global Healthcare CRM Market Scope & Segmentation:

Study by Type (Software, Service), Application (Service outreach, Case coordination, Case management, Relationship management.), Deployment Model (On premise, Cloud-based), End User (Healthcare Providers , Life Life Science Industry)



Recent Development in Global Healthcare CRM Market:

Key players are involved in launching integrated software, making partnership to manage their customers more effectively and acquisition to grow internationally. For example, Recently Salesforce launched Salesforce Integration Cloud and IBM made partnership with Salesforce to bring together Cloud & Watson services from IBM and Quip and Salesforce Service cloud Einstein to allow organizations to connect with their customers more efficiently in 2018. SAP acquired Caliduscloud (US) to strengthen its cloud-base



Market Drivers

- Necessity to manage growing burden of patients effectively

- Incremental focus on building patients engagement and loyalty



Market Trend

- Increasing adoption of AI technology based software in healthcare industry

- Inclination towards improved and advanced healthcare facilities



Market Restraints:

- Handling complexity

- Security concerns related to data breaching



Market Opportunities:

- Growing adoption of CRM software in emerging markets

- Due to increasing competition, healthcare industry is involved in predictive analysis



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 Snapshot of the key findings and key statistics.

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer's sentiments' analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Healthcare CRM Market

Chapter 05 – Global Healthcare CRM Market - Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Healthcare CRM Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Healthcare CRM market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 -- Global Healthcare CRM Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Healthcare CRM Market

Chapter 09 – Global Healthcare CRM Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Healthcare CRM Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Healthcare CRM Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



