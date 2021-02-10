Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- Healthcare Relationship Management or Healthcare CRM manages an organization's interactions with its patients and suppliers, infrastructure, providers, and/or employees using technologies. Healthcare CRM applications are widespread in various end-use industries, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals, clinics, and contract research organizations (CRO).



The report gives an extensive evaluation of the concentration of the Healthcare CRM market in different regions and countries. With a detailed regional analysis of the Healthcare CRM market, our research analysts attempt to decipher the hidden growth prospects available for players across the different geographies of the world. They accurately estimate market share, CAGR, production, consumption, price, revenue, and other crucial factors that are responsible for the growth of regional markets studied in the report. They also highlight the presence of prominent players in regional markets and the way it makes a difference in the growth of the markets.



Key market participants include Microsoft Corporation, Accenture plc, Oracle Corporation, SugarCRM Inc., Infor, Inc., Healthgrades Operating Company Inc., SAP SE, Cerner Corporation, Amdocs Ltd., and Salesforce.com, Inc.



Market Drivers

The primary factor driving the development of the healthcare CRM (customer relationship management) market is the growing demand for automated and improved healthcare workflow. The market is expected to be further driven by the increasing demand for convenient billing processes in healthcare industries.

Moreover, the rising demand for adequate marketing campaign solutions in the healthcare sector and the growing need to enhance patient experience is expected to augment the healthcare CRM market over the forecast timeframe.



Regional Analysis

In 2019, the North America region held the largest market share due to the well-established healthcare facilities and growing awareness about healthcare IT solutions among clinics and hospitals in the region. Moreover, the presence of numerous service providers in the U.S. and Canada is propelling the market in North America.

Asia Pacific region is projected to register high growth in the healthcare CRM market over the projected timeframe. The region is projected to expand faster due to increasing government funding to the healthcare industry to enhance hospital management solutions and patient care management solutions to offer better services. Furthermore, growing awareness in operational and marketing activities to streamline management on pharmaceutical industries and biotechnology companies in developing nations is expected to augment Asia Pacific's market.



Key Highlights of Report

In January 2020, Evariant, Inc. was acquired by Healthgrades Operating Company Inc. After the deal, Healthgrades would be delivering the most integrated end-to-end communication framework in the healthcare field, representing the ongoing emphasis of both the companies on collaborating with providers to accomplish expansion of high-value offerings, maximize patient lifespan, and enhance network usage and scheduling.

The software segment is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period, due to benefits of healthcare CRM software such as enhanced customer engagement, communication and service efficiency, improved management of clinical records and information, and improved administrative activities and workflow.

The cloud-based segment is expected to retain its largest market share, expanding at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period, due to easy implementation and better reliability, protection, and usability of cloud-based healthcare CRM. Besides, cloud-based healthcare CRM offers a cost-effective approach, which is anticipated to boost the segment further during the forecast period.

The operational CRM segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Operational CRM contributes to facilities that helps companies to deliver a good customer experience. This functionality of CRM provides support for a wide variety of business functions, including operation, sales, and marketing.

The communication module segment is expected to retain the largest market share during the forecast period. The module enables recording and planning of communications with individuals or firms. Once the conversation has been made, it is important to add a summary of the communications as well as evaluate the schedule for the next meeting.

The healthcare providers segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, due to increasing use of CRM in healthcare facilities. Moreover, growing introduction of CRM to enhance sales and marketing processes in pharmaceutical companies is likely to drive the segment throughout the forecast period.

North America is projected to retain its largest market share during the forecast period, due to presence of established healthcare facilities and increasing awareness about healthcare IT solutions among clinics and hospitals in the region. Besides, presence of several service providers in the region is driving the market in the region.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Services

Software



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Analytical CRM

Operational CRM

Collaborative CRM



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Patient Management

Report Module

Communication Module

Task Management



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers



Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Healthcare CRM market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Healthcare CRM market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Healthcare CRM market growth worldwide?



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Healthcare CRM Market Definition

1.2. Healthcare CRM Market Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Healthcare CRM Market Methodology

1.4. Healthcare CRM Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Healthcare CRM Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Healthcare CRM Market Product Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

Chapter 5. Healthcare CRM Market By Method Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Healthcare CRM Market By End-Use Insights & Trends

Chapter 7. Healthcare CRM Market By Application Insights & Trends

Chapter 8. Healthcare CRM Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Healthcare CRM Market Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Continue…