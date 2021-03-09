Increasing demand for improved and automated healthcare workflow and rising demand for effective billing processes in healthcare facilities are driving the healthcare CRM market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- The global healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) market is projected to reach value of USD 26.35 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global healthcare CRM market is anticipated to expand exponentially in the near future, owing to the increasing demand for improved and automated healthcare workflow. Moreover, rising demand for effective billing process in healthcare facilities is expected to propel the global healthcare CRM market during the forecast period.
Increasing demand for improved and automated healthcare workflow and rising demand for effective billing processes in healthcare facilities are driving the healthcare CRM market.
The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Microsoft Corporation, Accenture plc, Oracle Corporation, SugarCRM Inc., Infor, Inc., Healthgrades Operating Company Inc., SAP SE, Cerner Corporation, Amdocs Ltd., and Salesforce.com, Inc.
The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Healthcare CRM market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare CRM market on the basis of component, deployment, solution, application, end-use, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Services
Software
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Cloud-based
On-premises
Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Analytical CRM
Operational CRM
Collaborative CRM
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Patient Management
Report Module
Communication Module
Task Management
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Healthcare Payers
Healthcare Providers
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
K.
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Healthcare CRM Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Healthcare CRM market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Healthcare CRM Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Healthcare CRM Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. The increasing demand for improved and automated healthcare workflow
4.2.2.2. Growing demand for effective billing process in healthcare facilities
4.2.2.3. Rising needs to enhance the patient experience
4.2.2.4. The rising demand for effective marketing campaign solution in healthcare industry
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. The privacy issues related to patient medical record
4.2.3.2. Complexities for developing CRM systems
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Healthcare CRM Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Services
5.1.2. Software
Chapter 6. Healthcare CRM Market By Deployment Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
6.1. Deployment Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Cloud-based
6.1.2. On-premises
Chapter 7. Healthcare CRM Market By Solutions Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
7.1. Solutions Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Analytical CRM
7.1.2. Operational CRM
7.1.3. Collaborative CRM
CONTINUED..!!
